Clayanna Pruden missing from Garden City

WINNIPEG — Police need your help finding this missing 21-year-old woman.

Clayanna Pruden was last seen in Garden City Thursday morning.

She is described as Aboriginal, 5’6″ tall, and 135 pounds with a thin build.

Pruden has long hair and brown eyes.

Her hair is dyed red and brown on top with blonde at the bottom.

No clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

