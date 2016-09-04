Claudia’s strawberry-rhubarb cake

Like most people, summer is my favourite time of the year. The weather (for the most part) is warm and restaurant patios are a buzz with tons of people in great moods. I particularly love summer because of the selection of fruit in season. Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are in abundance in grocery stores, farmers’ markets are open, and U-pick fruit farms are everywhere. Some of my favourite summer memories growing up were when Claudia would take me and my brother to U-pick farms outside the city and we’d pick pails and pails of strawberries (and fill our bellies just the same).

I also find baking to be much more enjoyable with fresh in-season fruit. One of my favourites to bake in the summer is strawberry-rhubarb cake. This recipe is another gem of Claudia’s. There are a lot of strawberry-rhubarb recipes out there. This one is more like a cake, but still has the same delicious flavour as a crisp.

Find the recipe at Claudia’s Cookbook.

