MyToba.ca-banner
Claudia’s strawberry-rhubarb cake

Claudia’s strawberry-rhubarb cake

Posted on Sun, September 4, 2016 at 10:00am by in Featured, FOOD, LIFE with No Comments on Claudia’s strawberry-rhubarb cake

Like most people, summer is my favourite time of the year. The weather (for the most part) is warm and restaurant patios are a buzz with tons of people in great moods. I particularly love summer because of the selection of fruit in season. Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are in abundance in grocery stores, farmers’ markets are open, and U-pick fruit farms are everywhere. Some of my favourite summer memories growing up were when Claudia would take me and my brother to U-pick farms outside the city and we’d pick pails and pails of strawberries (and fill our bellies just the same).

I also find baking to be much more enjoyable with fresh in-season fruit. One of my favourites to bake in the summer is strawberry-rhubarb cake. This recipe is another gem of Claudia’s. There are a lot of strawberry-rhubarb recipes out there. This one is more like a cake, but still has the same delicious flavour as a crisp.

Find the recipe at Claudia’s Cookbook.

– CLAUDIA’S COOKBOOK

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , ,
Authored by: Claudia's Cookbook
http://www.claudiascookbook.com

Hi, I'm Jaime! I'm a Ukrainian-Canadian gal trying to make my mother (Claudia) proud by learning how to make all her traditional family recipes, and a few of my own in between.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *