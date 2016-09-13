Claudia’s special recipe borsch

Well kids, you don’t get any more Ukrainian than this. Borsch – i.e. beet soup. Whatever you want to call it, it doesn’t change the fact that it’s one of the most traditional and delicious recipes my mother inherited from her own mother (my baba).

Claudia typically makes borsch during the mid-to-end of summer, when there is an abundance of beets in our garden in Saskatchewan, and on every holiday occasion (Easter, , ). For a recipe that is relatively simple to make, there are so many variations around. I am pretty certain I’m biased, but this one is truly the best out there.

Growing up we always had meat in our borsch – usually boiled chicken or pork. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been a boiled meat kinda girl. So when I got old enough and decided it was time to throw a fuss, Claudia only served this vegetarian-style borsch recipe to our family. Yes, I am a spoiled princess. But I’m still right – this rendition tops the meat versions any day.

Find the recipe at Claudia’s Cookbook.

– CLAUDIA’S COOKBOOK