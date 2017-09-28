City Lawyer Fired Over $30 Million Mistake

WINNIPEG, MB – The city of Winnipeg has fired a lawyer after an important deadline was missed and a $30 million lawsuit was thrown out of court.

Mayor Brian Bowman calls it inexcusable. He says C-A-O Doug McNeill is working hard to eliminate dysfunction in the public service. But other members of council, like Transcona’s Russ Wyatt, are pointing at McNeill as the problem.

The city filed the suit against a number of construction companies over the building of a water treatment plant.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File