banner20

City Lawyer Fired Over $30 Million Mistake

Brian Bowman
Hal Anderson
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The city of Winnipeg has fired a lawyer after an important deadline was missed and a $30 million lawsuit was thrown out of court.

Mayor Brian Bowman calls it inexcusable. He says C-A-O Doug McNeill is working hard to eliminate dysfunction in the public service. But other members of council, like Transcona’s Russ Wyatt, are pointing at McNeill as the problem.

The city filed the suit against a number of construction companies over the building of a water treatment plant.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Make New Arrest In Homicide Case
Winnipeg Police Make Arrest For Child Sexual Abuse Images
Today In History – September 26th
Video Of The Day – Rogue Dog Interrupts Wedding

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.