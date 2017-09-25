City of Brandon Receives Suicide Prevention Award of Excellence

Brandon, MB. – The City of Brandon’s efforts to promote mental health and wellness in the workplace and in the community at-large have been recognized with a 2017 Award of Excellence from the Brandon and Area Suicide Prevention Implementation Network (SPIN). City representatives were presented with the award at SPIN’S annual World Suicide Prevention Day event, held earlier this month in Brandon.

In presenting the award, SPIN applauded the City of Brandon’s efforts in building a healthier, resilient community via the various staff training, workplace wellness initiatives, and youth community programming it offers. In recent years, the City of Brandon established a Corporate Wellness committee, which has, among other initiatives, offered staff training on topics such as Mental Health First Aid and managing customer conflict. The organization also provides numerous specific training opportunities to its First Responders to better equip them for the traumatic events and complex situations they encounter.

“In any given year, one in five Canadians experiences a mental health problem or illness and that is why the City of Brandon undertakes a number of initiatives with all staff to promote good mental health, along with suicide prevention and intervention,” explained City of Brandon Occupational Safety and Health Coordinator Greg Brown. “The skills learned through these initiatives creates healthier employees, families, and community.”

Brown added that since research shows that 70% of mental health problems have their onset during childhood or adolescence, the City of Brandon Youth Centre has worked with local agencies to provide programming on the topics of good mental health and suicide prevention.

“The City of Brandon’s organizational vision is one of Serving and Building Community through the core values of Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Diversity, and Excellence. We’re proud to reflect these values in our mental health and wellness programming and we are humbled that the Brandon and Area Suicide Prevention Implementation Network has recognized our collective efforts,” concluded Brown.

City of Brandon

Photo supplied