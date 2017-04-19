City of Brandon Green Cart Program Begins

BRANDON, MB. – The City of Brandon’s Green Cart Program started yesterday.

This year, weekly pickup will be maintained through to early November, depending on the weather. All collection days will coincide with a household’s regular refuse and recycling pick-up day. Program participants are reminded to have their Green Cart out for pick-up no later than 6 a.m. on their scheduled pick-up day and to only use compostable plastic bags or kraft paper bags as bin liners. Participants are also encouraged to rinse their Green Cart out regularly to avoid compost residues or odors.

You can find a refresher on composting and what organic materials are and are not accepted by the City of Brandon’s Green Cart Program here.

Learn more about the Green Cart Program by watching the video above.

There is still time to participate in the 2017 Green CartProgram you can register online by clicking here. If you have any questions about the program, send an email to greencart@brandon.ca or call 204-729-2281.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News