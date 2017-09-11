Cirque Musica Coming to Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place

WINNIPEG, MB. — Cirque Musica Holiday will be in Winnipeg with their Believe tour.

They’ll be at Bell MTS Place on Friday, November 24th.

Showtime is set for 7:30pm.

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra will be performing.

Tickets start at $22.50 plus fees, and go on sale this Friday, September 15th at 10:00am.

They’re available at Ticketmaster, the Bell MTS Place box office, or by calling 1-855-985-5000.

Believe is a family holiday event featuring the cast of Cirque Musica together with all-time favorite holiday songs performed by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

Cirque Musica is a concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure with acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer.

The show blends the spell-binding grace and dare-devil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of the greatest holiday music of all time.

