Cinema Audiences Craving Fall Films

WINNIPEG, MB. — Audiences seem ready to give up summer blockbusters for scarier fall fare.

Annabelle: Creation stole the top box office spot with $35-million over the weekend.

Dunkirk was a far second with $10.9-million in its fourth weekend.

The Christopher Nolan-directed epic has earned over $153-million domestically.

That’s nearly $346-million when you factor in worldwide figures.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature disappointed with a third place opening.

The animated flick grossed $8.3-million on an undisclosed production budget.

Indie darling The Glass Castle opened in eighth place with $4.7-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Annabelle: Creation $35-million New 2 2 Dunkirk $10.9-million 4 3 — The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature $8.3-million New 4 1 The Dark Tower $7.8-million 2 5 4 Girls Trip $6.5-million 4 6 3 The Emoji Movie $6.5-million 3 7 6 Spider-Man: Homecoming $6-million 6 8 5 Kidnap (2017) $5.1-million 2 9 — The Glass Castle $4.7-million New 10 7 Atomic Blonde $4.5-million 3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Warner Bros.