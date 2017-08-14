Cinema Audiences Craving Fall Films
WINNIPEG, MB. — Audiences seem ready to give up summer blockbusters for scarier fall fare.
Annabelle: Creation stole the top box office spot with $35-million over the weekend.
Dunkirk was a far second with $10.9-million in its fourth weekend.
The Christopher Nolan-directed epic has earned over $153-million domestically.
That’s nearly $346-million when you factor in worldwide figures.
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature disappointed with a third place opening.
The animated flick grossed $8.3-million on an undisclosed production budget.
Indie darling The Glass Castle opened in eighth place with $4.7-million.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Annabelle: Creation
|$35-million
|New
|2
|2
|Dunkirk
|$10.9-million
|4
|3
|—
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|$8.3-million
|New
|4
|1
|The Dark Tower
|$7.8-million
|2
|5
|4
|Girls Trip
|$6.5-million
|4
|6
|3
|The Emoji Movie
|$6.5-million
|3
|7
|6
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$6-million
|6
|8
|5
|Kidnap (2017)
|$5.1-million
|2
|9
|—
|The Glass Castle
|$4.7-million
|New
|10
|7
|Atomic Blonde
|$4.5-million
|3
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Warner Bros.