It’s #WantedWed where RCMP highlight one of their most wanted fugitives.

This week, police are looking for 29-year-old Christopher Gladu.

He’s wanted on three outstanding warrants.

Police believe Gladu is either in Teulon or Winnipeg.

The suspect is believed to be violent.

You should not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-451-1568.

—MyToba.ca News