Chloe Snaith, Manitoba Female Midget Player of the Week

Kevin Klein
October 18th, 2017

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League named Central Plains’ Defense Chloe Snaith the CCM-Selkirk Source for Sports Player of the Week.

Snaith contributed 4 points in 2 games over last week to help the Capitals earn 2 points.  Chloe had a goal and an assist in both the Capitals 3-2 wins vs Interlake before duplicating that out put in a tough 4-3 loss to Eastman. Snaith played big minutes on both the penalty kill and power play and was utilized heavily as the Capitals ran with 5 defense all weekend due to injuries.

Snaith who hails from MacGregor is in her final season with the Capitals and this past season made Hockey Manitoba’s Program of Excellence Final 27 list. Snaith is a team leader for the Capitals both on and off the ice with her dedication and work ethic and for the second season will where a letter for the team.

Snaith has verbally committed to attend school at the University of Manitoba and play for the Bisons commencing the fall of 2018.

