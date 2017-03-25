Opinion: Chiropractic’s Future In Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — Thousands of Manitobans go regularly to chiropractors for subsidized care but that may change soon as a media reports have attacked the profession with one sided reports. There is no doubt there are rare cases of damage done by chiropractic treatments and that some chiropractors are inexcusably anti immunization in their views but to use those cases as reasons to drop the province’s subsidy to chiropractic is ludicrous. To use that logic would mean no coverage for any medical care if things go wrong. Things do go wrong, sometimes terribly, in all kinds of medical care…alternative or non-alternative..

While I see cases of harm being used in recent reports I’ve seen no cases of good results from chiropractic. In situations such as these I sometimes rely on personal experience. I’ve been going to a chiropractor occasionally for most of my adult life. A couple of circumstances come to mind. There was a vacation road trip many years ago in the southern U.S. where I was hit, without warning, by severe back pain. My mother in law said she knew of a chiropractor who had a practice in a rural area of Arkansas. We drove there the next day and after one treatment I was fully back to normal and our vacation continued with no further pain for me. I was surprised because of the quick results but also because this chiropractor was operating in a backwoods area.

A more modern situation arose for me about 5 years ago when I suddenly developed back issues that made walking very difficult and also resulted in me falling down unexpectedly on a number of occasions. I could sit and drive and I could sit for eating or watching TV but any walking was a challenge. I went to my regular chiropractor for a number of treatments with no change. I went to one more chiropractor and I also went to a physiotherapist for a number of sessions with no results. I saw my family doctor for a number of appointments and was advised surgery was my most likely option but was also advised it would be risky. I started the protocol and had X-Rays and a CAT scan to see more of what the problem was. At that time my daughter, who worked at a chiropractor’s office, recommended I try another chiropractor as she had seen some extraordinary results from her. I took her advice, saw the lady, and within two weeks my issues were resolved completely and have not recurred. I cancelled my imminent MRI test and said I didn’t need risky surgery. It’s interesting too that I have recommended this lady to other folks who enquired. A number of those have let me know they had positive outcomes to very serious situations as well.

I’ve continued seeing this chiropractor regularly. I know not all situations end as well or as quickly as mine. But the same can be said for non-alternative medicine. Not everything can be resolved. But I also learned persistence is vital. Chiropractic is an important part of Manitoba’s health care system. I hope it continues to be supported by Manitoba’s government.

—Brian Barkley, MyToba News