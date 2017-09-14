Child Sex Fugitive Back In Winnipeg Police Custody

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is in custody after fleeing the country seven years ago.

An investigation began in February 2010 after the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a minor who is related to him.

Daniel Enrique Cortez, now 27, was arrested and charged in April that year with two counts each of Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, and Incest.

He was released on a promise to appear and eventually fled to the United States.

Investigators applied for an extradition order.

Cortez was arrested in Grand Forks, North Dakota on August 23rd, 2017.

He was turned over to Winnipeg police at the Emerson international border crossing on September 13th.

Cortez remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File