Check Out These Manitoba Events

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. – Last week I asked people to tell us about their events in Winnipeg and all across Manitoba. The response has been wonderful thus far, but, please keep sending details on your event so we can share it with others.

Here’s a few of the events to mark on your calendar;

The St Anne Ukrainian Catholic Women’s League is holding a Fall Supper this Sunday, September 24th. The Fall Supper will be held at 35 Marcie Street. They will offer two sittings: 3 pm and 5:30 pm.
Tickets are $17.50 for adults; $5 for children 6-12 and children under 5 are free. For more details please call 204.339.5454.

Great Falls is a small community situated in Eastern Manitoba between Lac du Bonnet and Pine Falls. All of their events held at the community club, known as the Great Falls Hall, are to benefit the community and keep this small town hall alive.

The next big event is the Annual Fall Trade Show and Vendor Sale which will be September 30th between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. You can get more information by calling Pat at 204-367-2998.

Manitoba Coin Club 2017 Fall Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Show. The show is on Saturday Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday October 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. It is held at The Sunova Centre, 48 Holland Road, West St. Paul. There is plenty of free parking and admission is just $5 per day, per person.

Remember, if you have an event coming up in Manitoba, tell us and we’ll tell others. Send details to kevin@mytoba.ca.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
