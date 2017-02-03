Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Stabbing Spree Suspect’s Charges Upgraded

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 3rd at 5:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — A man accused of stabbing several people in downtown Winnipeg is facing a few new charges.

Police say a man was walking in the 300-block of Portage Avenue around 7:40pm Monday when he was stabbed.

The unprovoked attack sent him to hospital where he was treated and released the same night.

Later, around 9:30pm, a man was attacked in the 300-block of Donald Street.

Police say the second victim was able to fight off the accused without injury.

21-year-old Jesse Neil Nedohin has already been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault and five counts of Possession of a Weapon.

Those have been upgraded to include two counts of Assault with a Weapon and four counts of breaching court orders.

Nedohin remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
