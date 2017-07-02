Charges Pending In Serious Manitoba Highway Crash

EAST ST. PAUL, MB – Around 3:30 pm on Canada Day, a serious crash took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 230 (McPhillips Road).

RCMP say their investigation determined a 79-year-old Powerview woman was driving westbound and didn’t stop at a stop sign, subsequently crashing into a vehicle going northbound on Highway 8.

After the collision, the northbound car – driven by a 22-year-old Winnipeg woman – crossed the median ditch and went into the southbound lanes of Highway 8.

The driver and her 23-year-old male passenger – also from Winnipeg – were both injured.

They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP say charges are now pending against the 79-year-old driver. She was also hurt, and was taken to hospital.

All three people involved in the crash remain in stable condition.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News