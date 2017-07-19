banner20

Champion Curler Jeff Stoughton to Challenge Slingshot Racing Cup

Posted: July 19th at 3:00pm Featured, SPORTS, OTHER

WINNIPEG, MB. – Two time World Curling Champion and three time Canadian Brier Champion, Jeff Stoughton, is set to take the green flag today in Rounds 5 & 6 of the Slingshot Racing Cup at Gimli Motorsport Park.

The Slingshot, a unique 3-wheeled roadster developed by Polaris, is the star of the world’s first ever Slingshot Racing Cup which is jointly organized by S.A.R. Sport & Recreation and professional race car driver David Richert.

Apart from his enormous successes in the curling world, Stoughton is also a big fan of motorsports and is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m excited for this chance to participate in the Slingshot Racing Cup. I’ve been a racing fan for many years so it’s going to be a dream come true to drive around a race track.” – Jeff Stoughton

Stoughton will continue the curling theme after Olympic Gold Medalist in Curling, Kaitlyn Lawes, impressed everyone with her driving during the last Slingshot Racing Cup event. Lawes even went on to experience a race victory while riding in the passenger seat of a Slingshot driven by Richert.

“It will be fun to have Jeff join us for this upcoming event as I know he is a big race fan. Hopefully he doesn’t do too many of his famous spin-o-ramas while behind the wheel of the Slingshot.” – David Richert

At the end of this season, the champion of the Slingshot Racing Cup will be awarded with the chance to drive Richert’s ultra fast single seater race car in Europe.

A full schedule of the day’s events is available here: https://www.slingshotracingcup.com/schedule-results

David Richert for MyToba News

Photos supplied

Tags: ,
David Richert is a race car driver who has vaulted himself up onto the world stage of professional motorsports. After growing up on a family farm in Manitoba,Canada, Richert began the pursuit of his dream by cutting his teeth racing go-karts. He was then selected by Volkswagen as one of the top young race car drivers in North America and competed in the Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup. Richert began building the business side of his racing career and used success there to advance into the highest levels of racing. Last year, Richert became one of the only Canadians to ever complete a race through the streets of Monte Carlo at the world famous Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.
Related Posts
Manitoba Moose Name Johnston as Assistant Coach
Kenny Shields Honoured at Classic RockFest
Winnipeg Driver with Gun Leads to Numerous Charges
Darvill’s Walk-Off Homer Leads Goldeyes to Thrilling Win

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.