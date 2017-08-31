Champagne Marks Final Slingshot Racing Cup Event

WINNIPEG, MB. — David Richert won Rounds 9 & 10 of the Slingshot Racing Cup Wednesday to clinch the overall championship title while Winnipegger Myles Kraut dominated the Participant class to seal his top position at the head of the rookie field.

The Slingshot Racing Cup, the world’s first ever racing championship to feature Polaris’ three wheeled roadster called the Slingshot, started under beautiful sunny skies but finished with showers of champagne at Gimli Motorsport Park in Gimli, Manitoba.

With a great crowd and special guests from across North America in attendance, all eyes were on the season long Participant class championship battle which saw Kraut finish ahead of Steinbach’s Kurt Enns with Winnipeg’s Paul Thiessen rounding out the podium in third.

“Racing wheel to wheel with everyone has been a great experience this year and winning is the icing on the cake. A huge thank you to all of my sponsors and the organizers for putting on an amazing championship, I’m looking forward to defending my title next season.” exclaimed an enthusiastic Kraut.

Richert, who helped launched the Slingshot Racing Cup with S.A.R. Sport and Recreation in Steinbach, enjoyed the win but was even more happy with the tight results and racing created by the championship. “I’m unbelievably excited with the extremely close racing produced by the Slingshot and a field of very talented drivers throughout this year. It’s been a privilege to work with, and compete against, all of our participants this season.” stated Richert.

Riding to victory with Richert for the final race of the season was Becca Czerniak, who made the trip up to Manitoba from Polaris’ corporate headquarters in the United States. “Riding along with David during the race was so much fun! It was great to see everyone enjoying the Slingshot and a big congratulations to all drivers who made the Slingshot Racing Cup such a success this year.” said Czerniak.

