Cessna Headed For Winnipeg Breaks Apart

Andrew McCrea
Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — A small plane headed for Winnipeg has crashed in Wisconsin.

It happened at 3:21am Saturday. Six people are dead.

Investigators say the Cessna 421 broke apart mid-flight.

The victims were reportedly flying from Waukegan, Illinois for a fishing trip in Canada.

They’ve been identified as:

  • Kyle DeMauro (21)
  • Thomas DeMauro (56)
  • James Francis (63)
  • Kevin James King (70)
  • Charles Tomlitz (69)
  • George Tomlitz (45)

Investigators are trying to determine the weather conditions at the time of the crash and if it had any impact.

The plane disappeared off radar shortly after the pilot and air traffic control discussed “local weather phenomenon.”

More to come.

