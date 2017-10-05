Celtic Woman Coming to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Celtic Woman, the multi-platinum selling music group, is returning to Winnipeg with a brand new live show on June 6th at Burton Cummings Theatre.

The much-anticipated concert, ‘Homecoming,’ will play in more than 90 U.S. and Canadian cities from coast-to-coast.

Celebrating Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, Celtic Woman combines finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience. From the debut, Celtic Woman has touched the hearts of a huge global audience. Now, with Homecoming, Celtic Woman brings the next chapter of an extraordinary musical journey. It’s a universal celebration of life. It’s traditional, it’s contemporary. It’s yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Continuing its remarkable legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians onto the world stage, the Grammy winning group Celtic Woman, featuring the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and the breathtaking Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a full ensemble of musicians and dancers, will embark on a four month tour.

Tickets start at $39, plus fees and go on sale to the general public Friday, October 13 at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied