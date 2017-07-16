Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of Birds Hill Park

BIRDS HILL PROVINCIAL PARK – The Manitoba government proudly celebrates the 50th anniversary of Birds Hill Provincial Park with a number of events and a special tree planting, Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox announced.

“Birds Hill Provincial Park is our busiest park and for good reason,” said Cox. “Over the past 50 years, it has evolved into the beautifully maintained and welcoming destination it is today. It is truly a favoured spot for summer and winter fun, and a jewel for the province of Manitoba. I invite all Manitobans to join me in celebrating Birds Hill Park’s anniversary this weekend.”

Cox noted that since its creation, Birds Hill Provincial Park has played host to numerous notable Manitoba events including several sports from the 1967 and 1999 Pan American Games, a mass by Pope John Paul II in 1984 and 44 years of the Winnipeg Folk Festival, which debuted in the park in 1974. This summer, from July 28 to Aug. 13, it will serve as the venue for the open swim, triathlon and cycling competitions for the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Many notable improvements have been made over the years including a new washroom and shower building in 2010 and as well as beach improvements and expansion of the swimming area in 2016. Continued improvements new for this summer are the addition of a life-jacket loaner program and new accessible pathways that allow wheelchairs better access to the beach.

The celebration of Birds Hill Park’s 50th anniversary will include a variety of special events and presentations, including a special tree planting ceremony with Cox and Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon. A specially developed maple tree with characteristics made for the Manitoba climate has been donated by the lieutenant-governor as part of the Lieutenant Governor’s Tree Project and was planted at the Overlook Site on North Drive.

The Birds Hill Park celebrations coincide with Canada’s Parks Day and the Manitoba government’s free entry to provincial parks weekend from July 14 to 16. Park vehicle permits will not be required for admissions to provincial parks on these days, however nightly camping fees still apply and the minister noted that regular fees still apply at national parks.

A full list of activities and interpretive events organized as part of Canada’s Parks Day celebrations at parks around the province can be found online at www.manitobaparks.com.

-MyToba News