Celebrate Earth Day at the Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Assiniboine Park Zoo will celebrate and recognize Earth Day this weekend with a variety of fun activities geared toward engaging visitors to learn about endangered species, the effects of climate change and celebrating our earth. Starting on Friday April 21 through Sunday April 23, visitors can learn about conservation and sustainability and participate in activities that are fun for the whole family!

“The earth is our most precious asset, and it is our duty to protect our environment to make it a safe and thriving place for humans and animals,” said Gary Lunsford Sr. Director, Animal Care & Conservation at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. “The Zoo is the perfect place to connect with nature and learn about conservation and sustainability and the Party for the Planet is a great way for visitors to do this in a fun and interactive way”.

Activities include:

NATURE WALK BINGO – Pick up your map and checklist at the Zoo Entrance, then explore the Zoo and cross off all the things you see. Get at least one BINGO line, submit your bingo sheet to Wild Things Unique Gifts and collect your seed planting packet (while quantities last) in celebration of Earth Day!

DAILY ZOOKEEPER TALKS – Learn about our animals from our Zookeepers and the Zoo’s conservation efforts to help protect them.

10:00 am | Spotlight on Leopards (Snow Leopard Enclosure, Animals of Asia)

11:00 am | Trek into Journey (Snowy Owl Enclosure, Journey to Churchill)

11:30 am | Our Youngest Bears (Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre)

1:00 pm | In the Company of Camels (Camel Enclosure, Animals of Asia)

1:30 pm | Canadian Wilds (Cougar Enclosure, Grasslands & Boreal Forest)

2:00 pm | Discovery Experience (Kinsmen Discovery Centre)

3:00 pm | Tropical Adventure (Toucan Ridge)

RECYCLE EVERYWHERE & CLIMATE CHANGE CONNECTION – Stop by their interactive stations and participate in activities that teach visitors about ways to help protect our environment.

WAGON RIDES – Offered daily from 1 pm – 3 pm at the McFeetors Heavy Horse Centre. Rides are $3 per person.

VISIT WITH WINSTON – Say hello to Winston and pose for photos at the Zoo Entrance (Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 1 pm)

GIANT CHALK WALL – Stop by and tell the world your action steps to help protect the environment.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN – Face painting, colouring, crafts, story time, and hands-on bio-facts table in Gateway to the Arctic building (11 am – 3 pm daily).

RECYCLING DROP-OFF PROGRAM – Assiniboine Park Zoo is currently a public drop-off for two important recycling initiatives- cellphones and their accessories throughRecycleMyCell.ca and Nespresso capsules through Terracycle.ca. The collection containers will be at the Zoo entrance all weekend.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is home to many endangered species from around the world and participates in the Species Survival Plan Program (SSP). The Zoo is committed to conservation, research and raising awareness that will contribute to decreasing our carbon footprint and help protect the earths’ animals.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. All activities are FREE with regular Zoo admission. For updated information, please visit assiniboineparkzoo.ca.

AssiniboinePark Zoo

Photo – File