Casino in The Pas eyeing relocation

THE PAS — Aseneskak Casino is closing on the heels of 300 layoffs at the Tolko Industries mill.

That puts another 150 people out of work in the northwestern Manitoba community of nearly 5,700.

Aseneksak says they have 600 VLTs and 32 games tables, but are only using about 130 machines and six tables.

The casino is planning to relocate to a bigger community, maybe even closer to Winnipeg.

Aseneskak says current staff members are invited to make the move.

All of the plans are up in the air as it is more of a long-term deal to help employees plan.

Some are preparing for a relocation while others might want to seek employment elsewhere.

The province says all casinos are approved and regulated by them.

Aseneskak will need written permission to abandon The Pas.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca