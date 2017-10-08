banner20

Cash-Filled Safe Stolen From Brandon Business

Andrew McCrea
October 8th

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating after a break and enter.

It happened Tuesday morning around 5:30am at a business in the 500-block of 8th Street.

Someone smashed the front window of the business and tripped the security alarm.

Surveillance footage showed a lone suspect make off with a small safe full of cash.

He or she fled before police arrived.

They searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of the crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

