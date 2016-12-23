Carrie Fisher Critical Following Heart Attack

HOLLYWOOD — Carrie Fisher has suffered a heart attack on a London plane bound for Los Angeles.

The actress is said to be in critical condition with local police describing her condition as “not good.”

Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

Passengers tried CPR on the 60-year-old actress.

They told reporters Fisher stopped breathing while the plane was in the air.

She was rushed to hospital when it landed by EMT personnel.

Fisher was returning home from a book tour in Europe.

She has written four novels and three memoirs.

Fisher is the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News