Carman Senior Dead After ATV Rollover

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 28 seconds ago

CARMAN, MB. — A Carman man has died after he rolled his ATV in a field.

It happened around 10:00pm Saturday just east of Carman.

The 70-year-old was located unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Carman RCMP say it appears the man was driving alone through the farmer’s field when he lost control and rolled the ATV.

The crash caused critical injuries and it is unclear if the man was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not considered a factor.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

