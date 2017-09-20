Carman RCMP Warn Public About Thefts From Vehicles

CARMAN, MB. — Carman RCMP are warning the community about property crime against vehicles.

There has been a rash of thefts September 14th and 19th.

Police say one vehicle was reported stolen while others were rummaged through.

Numerous items have been stolen, including credit cards, ID, sunglasses, garage door openers, and cash.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked and many still had keys inside.

“These are crimes of opportunity as thieves will always look for the easiest target,” says Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“We need to remind motorists to always remove valuables from their vehicles, to never leave any type of identification behind, and to lock the doors.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File