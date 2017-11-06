Career & Workforce Development Month in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – Minister Ian Wishart said in a release, The Manitoba government is recognizing the importance of an educated, well-trained workforce by proclaiming November as Career and Workforce Development Month.

“Career and Workforce Development Month is a great opportunity for youth, educators, parents and job seekers to learn more about the many opportunities and services available here in Manitoba,” said Wishart. “Our government is working together with employers and industry groups to create new opportunities for Manitobans, and I hope those looking for jobs will be inspired to explore their career options.”

There will be a month of activities province wide to celebrate innovative training initiatives and bring attention to the different employment sectors and educational opportunities that are available, the minister added. This year’s theme is ‘Creating Partnerships and Supporting Transitions’.

Various events will take place throughout the month including the Let’s Get to Work Conference, industry engagement nights, networking events and information sessions to create awareness for parents, educators and youth on the employment and learning opportunities in various career sectors.

The province has partnered with Manitoba Career Prospects to organize a launch event being held today, with presentations by Wendell Wiebe, CEO of Manitoba Aerospace and Carol Paul, executive director of the Manitoba Construction Sector Council. Manitoba Career Prospects helps students explore career options in a multitude of industries.

More information about the activities being held throughout November for Career and Workforce Development Month can be found on the calendar of events by clicking here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from the Government of Manitoba.

File Photo