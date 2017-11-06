banner20

Career & Workforce Development Month in Manitoba

Kevin Klein
Posted: 44 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – Minister Ian Wishart said in a release, The Manitoba government is recognizing the importance of an educated, well-trained workforce by proclaiming November as Career and Workforce Development Month.

“Career and Workforce Development Month is a great opportunity for youth, educators, parents and job seekers to learn more about the many opportunities and services available here in Manitoba,” said Wishart.  “Our government is working together with employers and industry groups to create new opportunities for Manitobans, and I hope those looking for jobs will be inspired to explore their career options.”

There will be a month of activities province wide to celebrate innovative training initiatives and bring attention to the different employment sectors and educational opportunities that are available, the minister added. This year’s theme is ‘Creating Partnerships and Supporting Transitions’.

Various events will take place throughout the month including the Let’s Get to Work Conference, industry engagement nights, networking events and information sessions to create awareness for parents, educators and youth on the employment and learning opportunities in various career sectors.

The province has partnered with Manitoba Career Prospects to organize a launch event being held today, with presentations by Wendell Wiebe, CEO of Manitoba Aerospace and Carol Paul, executive director of the Manitoba Construction Sector Council.  Manitoba Career Prospects helps students explore career options in a multitude of industries.

More information about the activities being held throughout November for Career and Workforce Development Month can be found on the calendar of events by clicking here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from the Government of Manitoba.

File Photo

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Three Manitoba Bisons Selected for All-Star Team
Red River College Leads Western Canada
You Can Name One of The True North Security Dogs
November is Domestic Violence Prevention Month in Manitoba

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.