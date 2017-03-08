banner20

Career Fair For Winnipeg’s Outlet Collection Mall

Andrew McCrea
Posted: March 8th at 4:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Looking for a new job?

More than 1,000 positions need to be filled at the new Outlet Collection mall near IKEA.

A career fair will be held March 25th and 26th from 11:00am to 4:00pm at the Delta Hotel downtown.

The 400,000-square-foot shopping centre is set to open May 3rd.

It will hold 100 different stores once it’s fully operational.

The first 45 were officially announced Wednesday:

  • Aldo
  • Ardene
  • Banana Republic Factory Store
  • Bentley
  • Bluenotes
  • Boathouse
  • Bombay
  • Bowring
  • Browns Outlet
  • Call it Spring Outlet
  • Calvin Klein Outlet
  • Chatters Salon & Beauty Supply
  • David’s Tea
  • DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
  • Dynamite/Garage
  • Ecko Unlimited
  • F21 Red
  • Famous Footwear Outlet
  • Gap Factory Store
  • GNC
  • Guess Outlet
  • La Vie en Rose
  • Levi’s Outlet
  • Lids
  • Lindt Outlet
  • Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet
  • Michael Hill
  • Mountain Warehouse
  • Naturalizer Outlet
  • Old Navy
  • Perfumes 4 U
  • Quarks Outlet
  • Roots
  • Saks OFF 5TH
  • Samsonite Outlet
  • Skechers
  • Softmoc Shoe Rack
  • Suzy Shier
  • The Body Shop
  • Think Kitchen
  • Tommy Hilfiger Outlet
  • Under Armour
  • Urban Kids
  • West 49
  • Winners

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

1 Comment

  • Daric Kindzierski says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    I was just wondering if they are hiring for construction of the building.. tile setting to be exact..?

    Reply

