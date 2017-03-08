Career Fair For Winnipeg’s Outlet Collection Mall

WINNIPEG, MB. — Looking for a new job?

More than 1,000 positions need to be filled at the new Outlet Collection mall near IKEA.

A career fair will be held March 25th and 26th from 11:00am to 4:00pm at the Delta Hotel downtown.

The 400,000-square-foot shopping centre is set to open May 3rd.

It will hold 100 different stores once it’s fully operational.

The first 45 were officially announced Wednesday:

Aldo

Ardene

Banana Republic Factory Store

Bentley

Bluenotes

Boathouse

Bombay

Bowring

Browns Outlet

Call it Spring Outlet

Calvin Klein Outlet

Chatters Salon & Beauty Supply

David’s Tea

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Dynamite/Garage

Ecko Unlimited

F21 Red

Famous Footwear Outlet

Gap Factory Store

GNC

Guess Outlet

La Vie en Rose

Levi’s Outlet

Lids

Lindt Outlet

Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet

Michael Hill

Mountain Warehouse

Naturalizer Outlet

Old Navy

Perfumes 4 U

Quarks Outlet

Roots

Saks OFF 5TH

Samsonite Outlet

Skechers

Softmoc Shoe Rack

Suzy Shier

The Body Shop

Think Kitchen

Tommy Hilfiger Outlet

Under Armour

Urban Kids

West 49

Winners

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File