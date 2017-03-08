Career Fair For Winnipeg’s Outlet Collection Mall
WINNIPEG, MB. — Looking for a new job?
More than 1,000 positions need to be filled at the new Outlet Collection mall near IKEA.
A career fair will be held March 25th and 26th from 11:00am to 4:00pm at the Delta Hotel downtown.
The 400,000-square-foot shopping centre is set to open May 3rd.
It will hold 100 different stores once it’s fully operational.
The first 45 were officially announced Wednesday:
- Aldo
- Ardene
- Banana Republic Factory Store
- Bentley
- Bluenotes
- Boathouse
- Bombay
- Bowring
- Browns Outlet
- Call it Spring Outlet
- Calvin Klein Outlet
- Chatters Salon & Beauty Supply
- David’s Tea
- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Dynamite/Garage
- Ecko Unlimited
- F21 Red
- Famous Footwear Outlet
- Gap Factory Store
- GNC
- Guess Outlet
- La Vie en Rose
- Levi’s Outlet
- Lids
- Lindt Outlet
- Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet
- Michael Hill
- Mountain Warehouse
- Naturalizer Outlet
- Old Navy
- Perfumes 4 U
- Quarks Outlet
- Roots
- Saks OFF 5TH
- Samsonite Outlet
- Skechers
- Softmoc Shoe Rack
- Suzy Shier
- The Body Shop
- Think Kitchen
- Tommy Hilfiger Outlet
- Under Armour
- Urban Kids
- West 49
- Winners
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File
1 Comment
I was just wondering if they are hiring for construction of the building.. tile setting to be exact..?