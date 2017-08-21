Carberry In Shock, 3 Residents Die In Crash

WINNIPEG, MB – Carberry is reeling after three of its people were killed in a terrible crash on the weekend.

Mayor Stuart Olmstead says the community is trying to come to grips with the tragedy. He knew the victims and says the suddenness of it all is shocking and the whole town is in shock.

A 36 year old man and his 13 and 10 year old sons were killed when their mini-van collided with a semi-trailer. It happened Saturday afternoon on the Trans-Canada at Highway 16 near Portage La Prairie.

The 35 year old woman driving the van and an eight year old boy are in critical but stable condition. The driver of the rig suffered only minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate but they say everyone was wearing a seat-belt and they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File