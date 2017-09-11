Car Crashes Into Morden Restaurant

MORDEN, MB. — Morden police are investigating after a man drove into the front of a restaurant.

It happened around 4:00pm last Thursday, September 7th at the Kopper Kettle restaurant in Morden.

The vehicle had crashed through the north wall of the building.

EMS workers arrived and noticed the drive was on the ground.

The man was conscious and rushed to the Boundary Trails Health Centre.

No word on his current condition or what caused the crash.

Alcohol has been ruled out by officials and the investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View