Canadians Divided over Millions Paid to ex-Guantanamo Inmate

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Social media channels in Canada have been outraged at the recent payment made to Omar Khadr by the Candian Government. As you may know, Mr.Khadr admitted to killing an American soldier while fighting with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in 2002.

One group outraged by the payment, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, has already started an online petition with over 50, 000 signatures. The petition reads;

“To Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Media are reporting that your government is preparing to offer Omar Khadr a $10 million compensation package paid for by Canadian taxpayers.

This is offensive to many Canadians.

Mr.Khadr admitted to killing an American soldier while fighting with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in 2002.

Canadians should not be forced to pay millions of dollars to a killer.

We the undersigned call on the Government of Canada to rescind this proposed compensation package to Omar Khadr.”

Linda So, of Reuters News, has more on the story of the millions paid in a settlement from Canadian Government.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News