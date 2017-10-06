Canadian Citizen Among Three Charged In Foiled ISIS-Inspired NYC Attacks

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – A Canadian citizen is among three people identified as conspirators in a foiled ISIS-inspired attack to hit concerts, subways, and landmarks in New York City.

According to reports, Times Square was among the potential target locations.

19-year-old Canadian citizen Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy allegedly bought bomb-making material. 19-year-old Tala Haroon and 37-year-old Russel Salic were also identified as having plotted the attacks.

The trio reportedly wanted to support ISIS by killing as many people as possible, but the authorities disrupted the plot before it was put into motion.

-MyToba News

Photo – YouTube