Canada Summer Games Will Bring Delays & Detours At Birds Hill Park

Canada Summer Games are in Manitoba from July 28 – August 13

BIRDS HILL PARK, MB – As the province proudly welcomes athletes, coaches, and spectators from coast to coast for the Canada Summer Games, Manitoba Sustainable Development reminds visitors that Birds Hill Provincial Park is a venue for multiple events and a number of detours and road closures will soon be in effect.

The park is open to the public during the Canada Summer Games but visitors will notice a number of changes to normal routes and parking. Park visitors are also reminded to be cautious at all times in the park during the games as athletes might be training in the area and it is likely there will be additional cyclist and pedestrian traffic on the road.

The most noticeable change will be limited access at the West Gate off PTH 59 for extended periods during the games. Circle Drive in the park is being used as the race course for cycling. During those events, traffic must enter through the East Gate off PR 206. Detours will be marked, but visitors are reminded to allow extra time to get to the park.

The beach area and parking at the east and west beaches will be impacted at times. The competition area of the water will be marked and volunteers will be on hand to remind swimmers which areas are off limit.

Canada Summer Games events at Birds Hill Provincial Park are free with admission to the park. General public may either show a provincial park pass or pay the daily entry fee at the gate. A full list of restrictions, road closures and detours along with maps showing alternate routes is available at www.gov.mb.ca/sd/parks/.

-MyToba News