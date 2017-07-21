Canada Summer Games Broadcast Schedule Released

WINNIPEG, MB – The Canada Games have announced the official broadcast and webcast schedules. The 2017 Canada Summer Games will be presented in partnership with TSN and RDS.

“We are thrilled to have TSN and RDS on as the official broadcast partners of the 2017 Canada Summer Games, our 50th anniversary Games,” says Tom Quinn, Canada Games Council Chairman. “TSN and RDS are Canada’s sports leaders and trusted sources for sports broadcasting. Having them on as broadcast partners ensures Canadians across the nation will be able to celebrate our 50th anniversary as they watch Canada’s top young athletes compete in Canada’s largest multi-sport event.”

TSN will feature 40 hours of English coverage, while RDS will feature 40 hours of French coverage.

“Soon the eyes of the nation will be on Winnipeg along with the host communities of Gimli, Manitoba and Kenora, Ontario,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, President & CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society. “The Games represent a unique opportunity to showcase our athletes, city and province to a national audience, and TSN and RDS will play an instrumental role in making that happen. We are proud to have them as official broadcast partners.”

Webcasting coverage of the 2017 Games will be featured on the Canada Games webcast portal, www.canadagamestv.ca.

“www.canadagamestv.ca will feature over 1200 hours of streaming, the most in Canada Games history”, says Tom Quinn, Canada Games Council Chairman. “For the first-time in Canada Games history, every single sport at the 2017 Canada Summer Games will receive live or on-demand webcast coverage.”

The broadcast schedule can be seen here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News