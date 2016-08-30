ICYMI – Canada Post and Union reach tentative deal

OTTAWA – In a statement just released, Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk says; “I am pleased that Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have successfully reached new tentative agreements. This means that Canadian families and businesses can continue to rely on the postal service to be there for them when they need it.”

The threat of disruption to services has been hanging over Canadian’s for several weeks. Last Friday Minister Mihychuk appointed William Kaplan as a special mediator. Kaplan, alongside Guy Baron and the mediation team, had been working together with both sides to reach an agreement.

The tentative agreements must now be ratified by Canada Post employees.

-Staff, MyToba News