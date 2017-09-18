Canada Games will leave a lasting legacy in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – When the Canada Summer Games came to an end on August 13th with the closing ceremonies at Investors Group Field, it ended two-weeks of blood, sweat, tears, and amazing performances from those very athletes.

Over 4000 athletes and coaches took part in the games, with another 6000 volunteers contributing over 400,000 hours of volunteer time to help make the games a success.

Spectators flocked to the different venues, exceeding expectations with massive crowds attending all the various events going on throughout Winnipeg, Kenora, and Gimli. With the dust just beginning to settle, preliminary numbers show more than 150,000 people attended events over the two-week long event, with about 120,000 people attending the festival site at The Forks.

President and CEO of the Games Jeff Hnatiuk says the Games exceeded expectations with massive crowds watching the sports.

“The communities have just absolutely embraced these games. The spectator turnout was incredible,”

Close to 7000 spectators filled Shaw Park to watch the gold medal baseball final between Team Manitoba and Team Saskatchewan. Team Saskatchewan ended up edging Team Manitoba 3-1 to capture the gold.

“Baseball Canada tells us that’s the largest crowd to ever watch an under-17 game in the country,” Hnatiuk said.

In addition to the baseball, the volleyball gym at the U of M was often packed, even overflowing for the women’s gold-medal game. The stands at the Pan-Am Pool were filled on a nightly basis, and some spectators even had to be turned away at the John Blumberg Softball Complex because of the amount of people coming out to watch.

For Team Manitoba athletes, it was a chance to perform against the country’s best athletes in front of their family and friends, and they didn’t disappoint. Manitoba took home 42 medals, which was the most ever by Team Manitoba at the Canada Games, surpassing the 35 they won at the 2013 Canada Summer Games in Sherbrooke, Que. When all was said and done, Manitoba collected 10 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze medals at the Games.

Team Manitoba Paddler Maddy Mitchell was the top medal winner for Team Manitoba, taking home five medals in total, including a gold. Mitchell was also chosen to lead Team Manitoba into the stadium for the closing ceremonies.

At a ceremony on the final day of the Games, Manitoba was honoured by the Canada Games Council with the Centennial Cup. It’s given to a province or territory for exemplifying the pan-Canadian sport development objective at Canada Games. The province has won the cup six times since 1971, the most of any province or territory.

“This is an incredible honour and a tribute to the dedication our athletes and coaches have put into their sports in preparation for Canada Summer Games,” said Barry Moroz, Manitoba chef de mission.

Hnatiuk says the Games gave the athletes an opportunity to see what it’s like to take part in a multi-sport environment.

“It really gives them their first exposure to what’s called a multi-sport event like an Olympic games where they are in an athlete’s village with athletes from all over the country,” Hnatiuk said.

As important as hosting the Canada Summer Games is to a community, the lasting effects it produces will be felt for years to come.

One of the most notable legacies will be The Canada Games Sport for Life Centre, which opened last July on Pacific Avenue in Winnipeg adjacent to Sport Manitoba, and was home to both the basketball and indoor volleyball events during the Games.

The 124,000 sq. ft. centre features three fully convertible court spaces, strength and conditioning areas, aerobic training space, plyometric training and testing and an indoor training track.

The centre also houses the Sport Medicine Clinic, a 5,226 sq. ft. facility that comes equipped with state of the art equipment able to not only treat athletes, but those suffering from workplace injuries, accidents, MPI claims and other ailments.

Another lasting legacy from the games will be the Bison Butte Mountain Bike Course at Fort Whyte Alive. The Mountain Bike event was one of the most popular at the Games, and with the sport continuing to grow in the province, the Manitoba Cycling Association will now have an increased capacity to host elite competitions and develop all levels of mountain bike athletes in Manitoba.

“The addition of this venue to our list of competition sites helps us deliver on our promise to invest in the future of sport in Winnipeg and in Manitoba,” said Hubert Mesman, Co-Chair of the 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society. “We’re very proud of this project and the lasting legacy this brand new course will leave for our community.”

The University of Manitoba Stadium which hosted the athletic events, as well as the Pan Am Pool where the Swimming and Diving competitions took place, also received many upgrades leading up to games.

With the games coming to a close, the torch has now been passed on to Red Deer, Alta., which will host the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

SmartBizwpg.com for MyToba News

File photo