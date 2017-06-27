Canada Day at Assiniboine Park

WINNIPEG, MB. – In celebration of Canada’s 150th, Assiniboine Park Zoo will have Canada Day festivities for the whole family all weekend long. Saturday, July 1, through Monday, July 3, visitors can enjoy a festive atmosphere, with extra activities and the first 150 people at the Zoo each day will receive a FREE polar bear token at the main entrance.

“Canada’s 150th is an extra special celebration, so we’re bringing lots of Canadian spirit to the weekend along with our summer exhibits,” said Gary Lunsford, Senior Director of Animal Care & Conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo. “The Zoo is a great place to celebrate this special holiday and participate in all the outdoor family fun over the weekend.”

The following activities will take place at the Zoo all weekend;

Appearances by Winston: Canada Day kicks off with special appearances by Winston, the Zoo’s polar bear mascot. Saturday & Sunday | 11 am to 1 pm | Canada 150 Photo Station (Kinsmen Discovery Centre Barn)

Boston Pizza Street Team: Lionel the Boston Pizza mascot and their street team will be on-site for photos and handing out fun give-aways. Saturday, Sunday & Monday | 11 am to 1 pm | Canada 150 Photo Station (Kinsmen Discovery Centre Barn)

Courtney Mandock, Miss Manitoba World: Take a photo with Miss Manitoba World and wish her good luck as she goes on to Toronto this summer to represent Winnipeg and Manitoba at the Miss World Canada pageant, for the chance to represent Canada internationally on the Miss World stage in China later this year. Sunday & Monday | 11 am to 1 pm | Canada 150 Photo Station (Kinsmen Discovery Centre Barn)

14 Daily Zoo Keeper Talks: Be sure to check out the Canadian animal keeper talks (lynx, polar bears, seals & pelicans). These Canadian creatures will receive special themed enrichment items. Locations vary. See website for full schedule.<https://assiniboinepark.ca/zoo/home/plan-your-visit/upcomingevents>

Crafts in the Gateway to the Arctic Building: Show your Canadian pride and make a special Canada Day craft.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday | 11 am to 3 pm | Journey to Churchill

Face Painting: Get your face painted by one of our volunteers near the Parks Canada oTENTik. Saturday, Sunday & Monday | 11 am to 3 pm | Journey to Churchill

Giant Chalk Wall: Visitors can show their Canadian Pride and write a birthday message to Canada on our giant chalk wall. Located across from Winston’s Ice Cream Shoppe

Parks Canada Activities: Parks Canada will be offering a fun photo-op in Journey to Churchill. Grab some props, smile and transport yourself to one of Canada’s National Parks while using their “Green Screen Photo Booth.” And stop by the “Parks Canada and the Three Bears” table to find out which bears call a National Park in Manitoba “just right ”. Monday | 9:30 am to 3 pm | Parks Canada oTENTik area in Journey to Churchill

The Parks Canada outreach education team will be at the Zoo all summer long engaging with visitors through interactive activities, games, and quizzes with the sights and sounds of Manitoba’s national parks. Check website for full July and August schedule.<https://assiniboinepark.ca/zoo/home/plan-your-visit/upcomingevents>

In addition to these special Canada Day features, visitors can now see butterflies in the Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden and enjoy other exciting summer attractions, including the Australian Walkabout exhibit, new white-handed gibbons exhibit, and Dinosaurs Alive, presented by Artis REIT.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

File Photo