You Can Name One of The True North Security Dogs

WINNIPEG, MB. – True North announced the addition of their in-house security dog team, known as Explosive Ordnance Disposal dogs, or EOD.

The new team is now part of the overall security service provided at all True North venues and events.

Led by True North’s dog handler and trainer and former Winnipeg Police Services Canine Officer, Dave Bessason, the team currently consists of two working adult dogs, Dante and Daisy, and three new puppies, who have recently begun their EOD training under Bessason.

At eight weeks old, the puppies are the newest additions to the team, having begun their training with Bessason at the tender age of six weeks.

The puppies are, Grace who is named in honour of Gord Downie and his Tragically Hip anthem, Grace, Too. Ryp who is named after the late Manitoba Moose player Rick Rypien, who also inspired the True North Youth Foundation’s Project 11, a cross curricular mental wellness program for students in grades 5-8. The third puppy will be named by Jets season ticket holders.

Season seat holders will have the chance to submit their name suggestions, from which a selection of four final names will be made. The final four will be announced Monday, Nov. 6 at noon. Fans will then have the opportunity to vote for their favourite name until Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

More information on the vote to name the puppies can be found by clicking here. at http://www.tnse.com/news/meet-true-norths-canine-ambassadors-and-help-us-name-one-of-our-new-puppies.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photos supplied by True North