UPDATE: Missing Winnipeg Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Edito Recuenco has been found safe

Previous updates…

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for your help finding a missing 67 year-old-Winnipeg man.

Police say Edito Recuenco was last seen in the Weston area of Winnipeg between 2:00 – 3:00 am on June 28, 2017.

Recuenco is described as Filipino, 5’9”, with a medium build, balding with short grey hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey/blue/white Columbia winter jacket, jeans and a hat.

A photo of Recuenco is below:

Police say they are concerned for Recuenco’s well-being, and ask anyone with information about his location to contact them at 204-986-6250.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News