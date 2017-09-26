Can You Help Find Missing Thompson Man?

Thompson, MB – The search for a missing Thompson man continues.

On September 11, Thompson RCMP received a report that 51-year-old Arthur Fitzner had not communicated with his family or friends since August 20th.

RCMP describe Fitzner as Indigenous, 5’9″, 185 pounds, with brown eyes, and a receding hair line. Fitzner was last known to be staying in Thompson, but may have travelled to The Pas, Flin Flon, or to the Winnipeg area.

A photo of Fitzner is below:

If you have any info that could help locate Fitzner, you are asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6911.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News