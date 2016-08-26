Can Big Gun Ritchott do it again?

WINNIPEG — There is only one question in the Canadian Junior Football League this week: Can Winnipeg Rifles star runningback Michael Ritchott do it again?

Last Saturday night in the Rifles home opener, Ritchott was almost unstoppable. He carried 33 times for 358 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Rifles to a 42-28 shellacking of the Edmonton Wildcats.

The former Grant Park Pirates star was the Prairie Football Conference’s Player and Performer of the Week and he currently leads the league in rushing with 462 yards.

This week, he’ll face a tougher opposition as the highly-regarded Regina Thunder roll into Winnipeg for a battle with the Rifles on Saturday night at Investors Group Field. Game time is 7:00pm and both teams have identical records of 1-1.

The Thunder is coming off a 36-17 loss to the Calgary Colts last weekend. The Rifles lost their season opener in Saskatoon but beat the Wildcats at home last Saturday behind Ritchott’s marvelous performance.

Individual game day tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster online. Gates open at 6:00pm and fans are asked to enter through the Bomber store.

Rifles fans are also reminded that if they can’t make the game, they can still catch all the action online at riflesfootball.com

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

With files from Joe Czech

Photos courtesy Winnipeg Rifles