Campaign To Save Tyndall Elevator

WINNIPEG, MB – A Campaign is underway to save the old grain elevator in Tyndall, Manitoba.

One option would see it moved to the Pioneer Village Museum in Beausejour at a very high cost. The other is a lot less expensive and it would see the structure stay in Tyndall.

Something kind of interesting about this elevator, it’s all original…it didn’t undergo modernization like most did in the 1980’s. That makes it even more special.

To find out more and to support the campaign, click here.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Harvest Our Past