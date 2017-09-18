Calling all Manitoba Events

WINNIPEG, MB. – One of the things I love most about our city and province is the events that happen throughout the year. Manitoba knows how to keep people entertained.

I’m so proud of what we have built over the years. Tens of thousands of Manitobans visit MyToba every day for news, sports, entertainment, weather, horoscopes and more.

At MyToba News we’re always looking for ways to improve our service. One of the things we hear from our supporters is that they want to know more about community events and we want to provide that.

If you or your organization, anywhere in Manitoba, has an event they would like people to know about, please send us the details. Simply email kevin@mytoba.ca and I will be happy to help.

I know how difficult it is to reach the masses through traditional media. It’s not like it use to be. But MyToba can reach tens of thousands daily, plus we’ll share it on our social media platforms, reaching even more people!

Let’s work together, inform together and support each other. After all, that is the Manitoba way.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News