Calling All Scrapbookers!

WINNIPEG, MB – Scrapbooking is blowing up! The one time small hobby is now big business. It’s huge here in Manitoba too, with several scrapbooking stores in Winnipeg and nearby communities.

Scrap Girls Gone Wild is a scrapbooking event that’s set for the weekend of November 3rd and 4th at the Transcona Canad Inn.

Organizer Sheila Lamb says a handful of local scrapbooking stores will be setting up booths. 12 different classes will be offered. An international scrapbooking magazine based in Calgary is even coming to cover the event.

Lamb is expecting about 250 people and she says everyone is invited.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Scrap Chicks Gone Wild