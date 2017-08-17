Call Winnipeg Police If You See This Man!

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for your help finding 42 year old Leslie Reid Contois.

He’s described as indigenous in appearance, 5’11” in height, approximately 170 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

On July 15th, Contois is alleged to have committed a serious sexual assault on a woman in the city. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a number of charges in connection with this assault.

Contois also faces several other charges including two counts of attempted murder after an arson fire July 28th that sent six people to hospital and caused about a million dollars damage to an apartment building on Sherbrook Street.

If you spot him, don’t approach…call 9-1-1.