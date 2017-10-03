Calgary Flames Sign Jaromir Jagr

WINNIPEG, MB. – A player who is soon headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame has agreed to play a season with the Calgary Flames.

Jaromir Jagr, 44, has agreed with the Flames on a one-year deal worth $1 million, but with up to $1 million in bonuses. It’s expected that the official announcement will take place on Wednesday.

The second leading scorer (1,914 points) in the history of the National Hockey League, Jagr is now 45, and won two Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. When he won his first, in 1991, 10 current members of the Flames had not been born.

This will be Jagr’s 24th season in the NHL and the first with a Canadian-based club. Jagr is a five-time scoring champion who was MVP in 1999. He also helped Czech Republic win the Olympic gold medal in 1998 and gold medals at two world championships — 2005 and 2010.

Jagr became a free agent on July 1, 2017 after Florida declined to offer him a new deal. Strange considering he had a solid season in 2016-17 with 16 goals and 46 points in all 82 games.

He had played the last 2½ seasons with the Panthers, but has also played for New Jersey, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, the Rangers, Washington and Pittsburgh.

Heading into this season, Jagr is fourth on the list of career games played with 1,711. If he plays 57 games this season, he’ll pass Gordie Howe (1,767) and move into first place.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder