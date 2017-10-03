banner20

Calgary Flames Sign Jaromir Jagr

Scott Taylor
Posted: 53 seconds ago NHL, Featured, HOCKEY, other nhl, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – A player who is soon headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame has agreed to play a season with the Calgary Flames.

Jaromir Jagr, 44, has agreed with the Flames on a one-year deal worth $1 million, but with up to $1 million in bonuses. It’s expected that the official announcement will take place on Wednesday.

The second leading scorer (1,914 points) in the history of the National Hockey League, Jagr is now 45, and won two Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. When he won his first, in 1991, 10 current members of the Flames had not been born.

This will be Jagr’s 24th season in the NHL and the first with a Canadian-based club. Jagr is a five-time scoring champion who was MVP in 1999. He also helped Czech Republic win the Olympic gold medal in 1998 and gold medals at two world championships — 2005 and 2010.

Jagr became a free agent on July 1, 2017 after Florida declined to offer him a new deal. Strange considering he had a solid season in 2016-17 with 16 goals and 46 points in all 82 games.

He had played the last 2½ seasons with the Panthers, but has also played for New Jersey, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, the Rangers, Washington and Pittsburgh.

Heading into this season, Jagr is fourth on the list of career games played with 1,711. If he plays 57 games this season, he’ll pass Gordie Howe (1,767) and move into first place.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder

 

Tags: ,
Editor of the popular Game On Hockey Magazine and The Point After Football Magazine, editor of Canadian Meat Business Magazine, sports editor of Grassroots News, TV play-by-play voice of the Winnipeg Goldeyes and author of the bestselling book: The Winnipeg Jets: A Celebration of Professional Hockey in Winnipeg. He likes virgin pina coladas, long walks on the beach, puppies and thoroughbred race horses that run according to form.
Related Posts
Team Canada vs. Team USA in Winnipeg
Winnipeg Loses 3-2 In Shootout
Road Warriors Strike In Edmonton
Moving Day for Jets and Moose

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.