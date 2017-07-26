Caddy Lake Boat Launch Temporarily Closed

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Sustainable Development advises that the Caddy Lake boat launch will be temporarily closed on weekdays for the next two weeks to allow the Amphibex to work in the area.

The closure began this week, and the public will not have access as of today to Friday, July 28 and Monday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 4. The Caddy Lake boat launch will be partially open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays for the next two weekends.

The department has made arrangements for public access to the boat launch at Green Bay Resort at no cost during weekdays, located nearby off PTH 312 at the southeast end of Caddy Lake.

The Amphibex will be removing floating bog pieces that broke free during the 2016 high water event. Removal of the debris is important to reduce the likelihood of obstructing the out flow through the tunnels at the north end of Caddy Lake. The bog is being hauled to shore at the Caddy Lake boat launch and then taken to an approved disposal site.

Cottagers or boaters with specific, local questions can contact the Falcon District Office, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1-204-349-2201.

