It’s Butterfly Safari Weekend At The Winnipeg Zoo!

WINNIPEG, MB – The Assiniboine Park Zoo is presenting Butterfly Safari Weekend starting today.

From now until Sunday, August 27, zoo visitors can feed the butterflies and make special butterfly crafts at the Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden.

“The Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden is the perfect place to discover the magical world of butterflies and flowers,” said Gary Lunsford, Senior Director of Animal Care & Conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo. “The Butterfly Safari is a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with butterflies and learn about them in an interactive way.”

Here are the activities taking place during Butterfly Safari Weekend:

Butterfly Safari Keeper Talks with special feeding experience!

– 10:00 am & 3:00 pm daily

Master Gardeners: Learn about plants and get advice for your garden from our Master Gardeners in the Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden from 11 am to 3 pm daily.

Artist in Residence: Join our Artist in Residence for a special art workshop Friday, August 25 at 1:30 pm.

Beeproject Apiaries: Say hello to our friends from the Beeproject Apiaries who will be onsite with their observation hive to do a special talk about bee pollinators Saturday, August 26 at 11:30 am.

Monarch Teacher Network: Stop in the butterfly garden to talk to the Monarch Teacher Network Ambassadors who will be onsite sharing their knowledge about the importance of butterfly gardens, pollinators, and monarch butterflies. Friday, August 25 from 9 am – 2 pm.

Butterfly Safari Craft Station: Every day from 11 am to 3 pm, visitors can make a special butterfly themed craft.

Face Painting: Get your face painted by one of our talented volunteers from 11 am to 3 pm daily.

Meet Winston: Winston loves butterflies! Get your photo taken with Winston the polar bear mascot from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News