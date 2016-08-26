Butterfly Safari at Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG – The Butterfly Safari Weekend at the Zoo starts today and runs through to Sunday. The Safari begins as you step into the enchanted space at the Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden. The Zoo is offering extra activities that include feeding butterflies or making your very own butterfly ring.

“The Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden is the perfect place to explore the magical world of butterflies and flowers,” said Janice Martin, Assiniboine Park Zoo Curator. “The Butterfly Safari is a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with butterflies and learn about them in a whole new way.”

The Butterfly Weekend Safari offers the following activities:

Butterfly Safari Keeper Talks with special feeding experience!

10:30 am

2:00 pm

Master Gardeners: Learn about plants from our Master Gardeners in the Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden from 11 am to 2 pm.

Storytime: Children can join us for our 2:30 pm story time, where they’ll learn about the amazing journey of a caterpillar, enchanting butterflies and other insects.

Butterfly Safari Craft Station: Every day from 11 am to 2 pm, butterfly lovers can make themselves a butterfly ring.

Meet Winston: Winston loves butterflies! Get your photo taken with Winston the polar bear mascot from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

You can find more details at assiniboineparkzoo.ca.

-Staff, MyToba News