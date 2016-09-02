Busy weekend at Assiniboia Downs

WINNIPEG – As the Assiniboia Downs season heads inexorably toward its end, there is one battle raging that has excited bettors for most of the past month.

Two Bajan jockeys – veteran Christopher Husbands and newcomer Antonio Whitehall – are in a neck and neck fight down the final furlong to see who will be named champion jockey for 2016.

And it’s a tremendous fight.

Two weeks ago, Whitehall trailed Husbands by nine wins. After winning five times two weeks ago and then winning five more times during the last three race cards, Whitehall has cut the lead to two – 65-63. With six days of racing remaining, this is a major competition between the two best riders this season.

It’s a race that has excited people all around the track.

“It has been a while since we’ve had a race this close for the title and it adds to the excitement and drama each night with so few days remaining,” said the Downs’ CEO, Darren Dunn. “That the two jockeys are also both from Barbados should not be lost on anyone as the bragging rights will reside in the Caribbean all winter long. They both want to win this one badly.”

Meanwhile, on the trainers’ side, defending co-champion Tom Gardipy, Jr., has four wins more than Don Schnell and five more than Shelley Brown.

But this week, let’s look closely at the jockey standings. And remember, there are just six cards to go – about 45 races.

JOCKEY STANDINGS TOP 10

Name Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Christopher Husbands 267 65 52 41 $579,845 Antonio Whitehall 227 63 42 32 $572,979 Kayla Pizarro 202 31 27 35 $279,480 Adolfo A. Morales 147 30 20 21 $317,834 Richard Mairs 194 23 33 36 $261,081 Tyrone Nelson 153 21 21 15 $234,005 Rohan R. Singh 137 17 18 36 $204,092 Renaldo Cumberbatch 167 16 17 35 $202,078 Paul Francis 126 11 18 16 $155,490 Jerry Pruitt 85 8 10 9 $95,157

It’s going to be a great race to the finish. Pun intended.

Meanwhile, it’s Labour Day Weekend at the Downs and Monday will provide fans with the final Matinee card of the 2016 season.

There will be pony rides for the kids, giant inflatables and everyone loves the petting farm.

Parade to post is 1:15 p.m. on Labour Day preceded Saturday and Sunday with horses heading to the gate at 7:15 p.m. Note there is no live racing this Friday.

After these three Labour Day weekend days, the live race season comes to a tremendous finish the following weekend with Fan Appreciation Night and four high-quality stakes races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, Sept. 9 to 11. The longest race of the year, a 1 ½-mile marathon, is a must-watch event, too.

“On Labour Day long weekend (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) the Downs will feature a Sunday night race card perfect for a family to enjoy the buffet together,” said Digital and Simulcast Director, Sheri Glendinning. “However, every day except Sunday, Sept. 4, is sold out, so book quickly at 204-885-3330 before it fills up.

“There is also some terrific stakes action in the Downs’ final three days from Sept. 9 to 11, including the Gold Cup, Manitoba Matron, Winnipeg Futurity and Buffalo Stakes for Manitoba-bred 2-year-olds.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News